Advice on how to reduce plastic in everyday life

A Question and Answer evening will explore how to reduce the amount of plastic in our lives.

‘My Less Plastic Life’ is being held at The Elephant and Castle, Lewes, on Friday, May 11 (7.30pm).

Four local panellists, Naomi Clark, Hannah Jebb, Sam Jenner and Laura Welford (a Lewes resident who created ‘The Plastic Free Path’ blog where she documents her own experiences of cutting down on plastic, from finding alternative places to shop to trying out products like soap nuts for clothes washing), will be offering advice.

From plastic-free bathrooms to ​food ​shopping and house cleaning, they will be sharing their experiences, tips and favourite plastic-free products, shops and online stockists.

Audience members are also invited to bring along their ideas and recommended products.

Juliet Oxborrow, of organisers Plastic Free Lewes, said: “Reducing plastic in our day-to-day lives can be so tricky because it’s being foisted on us almost every time we need to buy something.

“We hope this is going to be a really interactive and entertaining evening where everyone can share their ideas and tips to get through life with less plastic.”

The evening is free (donations welcome) but places need to be reserved by visiting eventbrite.co.uk