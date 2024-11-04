Affordable French white wine classics

Recognised the world over for the quality of its wines, France has always held a premier position when it comes to wine production.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what are termed the ‘classic’ production regions, although prices of some wines have been creeping up in recent years, there are still high-quality bargains to be found.

Burgundy is famed throughout the world for its high-quality wines, both white and red. Classical wines, whites are predominantly from Chardonnay and reds from Pinot Noir, with no mention on the variety on the label in many cases. One of the foremost producers of wine in Burgundy, Louis Jadot established in 1859, produces an outstanding Macon Villages, 100% Chardonnay. Notes of green apple and citrus, with a creamy texture and excellent balance of fruit and acidity. Refreshing and elegant, made from amongst the best vineyards of the region. Fabulous value at £13 from Tesco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the opposite side of France is the ‘rival’ region of Bordeaux, again world-renowned for its top-quality wine production. Due to very different climatic conditions, wines from this region are often made from a blend of grape varieties, both for red wines and white. Mouton Cadet Bordeaux Blanc 2020 is a blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon and Muscadelle, and was a gold medal winner in the Decanter 2021 World Wine Awards. A well-established brand from the Baron Phillippe de Rothschild stable, this is a deliciously approachable modern classic white Bordeaux.

Affordable French White Classics

Mouton Cadet has continually strived to produce top quality wines at an affordable price, sine its inception in 1930. This white has succulent, juicy fresh fruit, preceded by aromas of elderflower and ripe peach. Zesty citrus and pear flavours combine with the grassy, herby characteristics of Sauvignon Blanc. Eminently drinkable and on offer currently at £8.95 per bottle from the online merchant Slurp.

Another of the French classic regions is the Rhone Valley and one of the foremost producers of the region is M. Chapoutier. Founded in 1808, the company is currently run by seventh generation Michel Chapoutier, a master of his craft. As a master of Northern Rhone wines, his expertise has also been turned to making wines in the more southerly region of the Roussillon, providing the same high quality but at an affordable price.

M Chapoutier Bila Haut Cotes du Roussillon Blanc 2021 is a delicious white made mainly from Rhone grape varieties of Grenache Blanc, Roussane and Marsanne, together with a little Macabeu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An elegant wine with great freshness and depth of flavour, helped by the high-altitude vineyards at around 1,500 feet. Rich and creamy stone fruit character, with citrus and herbs on a mineral backed palate. Tremendous value wine for this quality, with great versatility, matching a great range of cuisine from herb stuffed roast chicken to Asian dishes or creamy cheeses. £12.50 -£13 from independent merchants such as Taurus Wines or Noble Grape.