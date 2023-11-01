BREAKING
Age Concern Eastbourne - 75 Years And Counting

Over 200 people celebrated the 75th anniversary of Age Concern Eastbourne on Friday, October 27. The charity, which has been delivering services for older people in Eastbourne since 1948, is based at the William and Patricia Venton Centre in Junction Road.
By John TrainorContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:01 GMT
The guests of honour at the event were the Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Tim Cobb, and the Mayor of Eastbourne, Ms Candy Vaughan.Mr Cobb planted a commemorative cherry tree in the new community garden which has been constructed by Age Concern volunteers outside the front of the Venton Centre.Mr Cobb thanked the charity for its work over the years and particularly referenced the late Mrs Patricia Venton, whose financial support, had led to the opening of the Venton Centre Nov 2000.The event ran from 10 am to 5 pm with live music, dance, photographic displays and an art exhibition of work produced by Age Concern members.Mr Nathan Coker, chair of the charity said: “The open day and celebration have been a great success and highlight the vital resources for older people in the town”Following the tree planting the Mayor of Eastbourne, Ms Candy Vaughan cut the celebration cake and thanked the staff and volunteers of the charity for all they do.For more information on Age Concern Eastbourne go to their new website www.ageconcerneastbourne.co.uk