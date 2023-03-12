Air Ambulance and emergency services called to incident in Bognor park
Air ambulances where seen attending to an incident at a park in Bognor this morning (Sunday March 12).
By Sam Pole
6 minutes ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 1:48pm
Air and road ambulances where seen attending to an incident at Flansham Park in Bognor Regis at 11.20am this morning.
Police and ambulances were on the scene at Blackthorn Avenue.
Sussex Police and Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex have been approached for more details.
