Air ambulance assists person involved in medical incident in Eastbourne

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 7th Jun 2024, 13:16 BST
An air ambulance landed in Eastbourne this week to treat someone involved in a medical incident.

A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) was dispatched to Eastbourne on Tuesday afternoon (June 4).

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Our crew arrived on scene at 3.44pm where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient, involved in a medical incident.

"They then transported the patient to hospital by road with our crew accompanying them in the ambulance to continue delivering their care en route.”

