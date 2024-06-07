Air ambulance assists person involved in medical incident in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An air ambulance landed in Eastbourne this week to treat someone involved in a medical incident.

A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) was dispatched to Eastbourne on Tuesday afternoon (June 4).

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Our crew arrived on scene at 3.44pm where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient, involved in a medical incident.

