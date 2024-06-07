Air ambulance assists person involved in medical incident in Eastbourne
An air ambulance landed in Eastbourne this week to treat someone involved in a medical incident.
A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) was dispatched to Eastbourne on Tuesday afternoon (June 4).
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Our crew arrived on scene at 3.44pm where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient, involved in a medical incident.
"They then transported the patient to hospital by road with our crew accompanying them in the ambulance to continue delivering their care en route.”
