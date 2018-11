An air ambulance was called to a collision in Bexhill Road last night (November 4).

The road was closed both ways after the incident on the A269 south of Ninfield at about 9pm.

According to reports, a car collided with a power pole, leaving parts of Ninfield without power.

The road is still reported as closed this morning (November 5).

Injuries are not known at this time.

Photo by Dan Jessup.