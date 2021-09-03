Air ambulance called to incident in Hailsham

Emergency services were called to an incident by Downsview Way in Hailsham last night (Thursday, September 2).

A spokesperson from South East Coast Ambulance Service said, “The air ambulance landed to assist us at a call to a nearby private address. However, we wouldn’t comment on the detail of a call to a private address due to patient confidentiality.”

According to an eye witness, Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were also on the scene.

The scene of the incident in Hailsham. Photo: Dan Jessup

The police have been contacted for more information and the fire service confirmed its attendance.