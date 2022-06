An eye-witness said an air ambulance was seen in a field off Wannock Road at around 10.50pm on Wednesday, June 1.

The air ambulance was seen returning to its base while crews were taken by a waiting ambulance car, according to the eye-witness.

Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex have been contacted for more information on the incident.