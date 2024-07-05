Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex celebrates International Paramedics Day on 8 July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Monday 8 July Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) will be celebrating International Paramedics Day and honouring the dedication of its specialist Helicopter Emergency Medicine (HEMS) paramedics, as well as all other paramedics, first responders and community volunteers across Kent, Surrey and Sussex, and around the world.

The theme of International Paramedics Day this year is “The Difference We Make”, and it will be a look at the many ways all paramedics and first responders make a difference, from responding to life-threatening emergencies to providing care and comfort to patients in their hour of need.

KSS HEMS paramedics, with their advanced critical care skills, work together with the charity’s highly trained doctors to jointly deliver specialist care to the most seriously sick and injured patients at the scene anywhere at any time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each day the charity responds to an average of over nine emergency calls, giving people the best chance of survival and keeping families together.

KSS paramedics load a `patient' onto the helicopter during a training exercise.

Dr Duncan Bootland, Medical Director at KSS said: “Paramedics make a vital difference to the care that patients receive in many different clinical settings. That’s particularly true at KSS where, working alongside our doctors, pilots and dispatchers, our paramedics bring care that would normally be seen in an emergency department quickly to the scene of an incident.”

Emma Parkhe, a HEMS Paramedic at KSS, likes the variety of work that her role brings: “The best thing about being a paramedic is that I never quite know what any day is going to be like. I love being a part of people's journey to recovery as well.

“I also enjoy working with the other crew members and the wider team of other emergency service colleagues and others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Ormrod, a HEMS Paramedic at KSS, joined the team 11 years ago after spending 12 years with South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb): “I joined the ambulance service as I thought it would be a job where I would be able to help people, and it would be interesting and different every day.

“I love all the different parts of the job here, the camaraderie is great. I love working as a part of a small medical team, going out helping some really sick and seriously injured patients. I also really enjoy working with all the different groups of our emergency services colleagues, the police, fire brigade and our amazing colleagues in SECAmb as well as members of the public, first responders and community first responders.

“If you're thinking about becoming a paramedic, I'd say `go for it’. I've been lucky enough to have a great career. I’ve worked on ambulances, on response cars, on motorbikes, on our amazing helicopter. I also spend part of my working life working in a GP surgery, which is a very different challenge, but also really enjoyable.”

International Paramedics Day was first organised by the College of Paramedics in 2022 in response to the tremendous personal sacrifices and life-saving efforts made by all those working in pre-hospital emergency care during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad