Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex creates army of potential life-savers

Every child, and every adult, has the potential to save a life. They just need to know how. Approaching 10,000 children and adults, are set to become potential life-savers on Monday 16th October as Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey and Sussex (KSS) equips them with the confidence and skills to provide CPR through its exciting new Restart a Heart with KSS Online CPR Awareness Sessions.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Throughout the day specialist critical care doctors and paramedics from KSS will host fun and interactive sessions, tailored to different age groups, that anyone with internet access can take part in to learn the skills that could one day help them to save a life:

Key Stage 2 Sessions (7 to 11 years)

9:30am, 11am and 1.30pm

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young children across Sussex, Surrey and Kent will join the sessions

Adult and secondary school sessions (11 years and over)

12pm and 2.15pm

Child and Parent (or guardian/carer) joint sessions

4pm, 5pm and 6pm

Anyone can help save a life with CPR

34","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469775450,"normaltextrun",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"normaltextrun",335572020,"1",469778324,"default paragraph font"]">Across the South East, an average of 22 people each day suffer a cardiac arrest out of a hospital. Sadly, the overall survival rate last year for this group of people was around 11%, and survival falls by up to10% for every minute a patient doesn’t receive CPR or defibrillation.

But bystander CPR can make a critical difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

K35","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469775450,"eop",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"eop",335572020,"1",469778324,"default paragraph font"]">SS Paramedic Ben Paul, who is leading on the initiative, said: “Everyone has the potential to save a life with CPR, they just need to know how. We’re incredibly excited that so many people will be joining our Restart A Heart with KSS Online CPR Awareness Sessions and we couldn’t be more passionate about equipping as many people as possible across our communities with the confidence and skills that could help them save a life.”

KSS volunteer Steve Harley saved his father Colin’s life in 2021 by giving him CPR within minutes of his cardiac arrest, keeping him alive until a paramedic and then KSS arrived to provide life-saving care. Steve has been closely involved in the preparations for Restart a Heart Day.

Steve recalled: “I’ve had many different lots of first aid training and CPR is one of those things that you hope you’ll never have to use. Luckily, I knew what to do when my father had a cardiac arrest.

“These sessions from KSS are a great way of providing youngsters and their parents with the skills that could help them save a life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

33","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469775450,"x_msonormal",201340122,"2",134233614,"true",469778129,"xmsonormal",335572020,"1",201342448,"3",469777841,"calibri",469777842,"calibri",469777843,"ｍｓ 明朝",469777844,"calibri",469769226,"calibri,ｍｓ 明朝",335559705,"2057",335559740,"259",201341983,"0",335559739,"0",469778324,"normal"]">James Cant, CEO at Resuscitation Council UK, said: “We’re on a mission to increase out of hospital cardiac arrest survival rates, and that’s why we spearheaded the Restart A Heart campaign. It’s so encouraging to see KSS are geared up to provide lifesaving skills to nearly 10,000 people in the community, which will ultimately help save lives.”