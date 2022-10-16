Air ambulance helicopter at Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne: three-year-old girl flown to hospital
A three-year-old girl was flown to hospital from the Sovereign Centre, Eastbourne, on Saturday, October 15, Sussex Police have said.
Photographs taken on Saturday showed emergency vehicles at the centre with an air ambulance helicopter.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the Sovereign Centre, Eastbourne, on Saturday (15 October) at 2.47pm, to a report of a three-year-old girl who had got into difficulty in the water.”
The police spokesperson added: “She was flown by air ambulance to hospital where she is receiving medical treatment.”