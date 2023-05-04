Edit Account-Sign Out
Air ambulance lands in Worthing as emergency incident reported

An air ambulance landed in a Worthing park this morning (Thursday, May 4)

By Sam Morton
Published 4th May 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:48 BST

Photos have emerged of an air ambulance chopper in Homefield Park and Playground, in Newland Road, around 11.30am.

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed its paramedics responded to an incident at a nearby address.

A spokesman added: “There was an incident in Worthing that the air ambulance is at. They landed to assist us at a call at a nearby private, residential address so we cannot comment.”

An air ambulance landed in Worthing's Homefield Park and PlaygroundAn air ambulance landed in Worthing's Homefield Park and Playground
Video footage from the scene showed the helicopter leaving the park at about midday.

A spokesperson for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex said: “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex was dispatched to Worthing on 4th May. Our crew arrived on scene at 10:46 where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient, involved in a medical incident. They then transported the patient to hospital by road with our crew accompanying them in the ambulance to continue delivering their care en route."

An air ambulance landed in Worthing's Homefield Park and PlaygroundAn air ambulance landed in Worthing's Homefield Park and Playground
