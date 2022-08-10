A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) was pictured on the Worthing Road Recreation Ground around 11am.
The charity, this evening, confirmed its response to a ‘medical incident’.
A KSS spokesperson said: “Our crew arrived on scene at 10:52 where they worked with SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) to help treat the patient who was taken to a specialist hospital by road with our crew accompanying them in the ambulance to continue delivering their care en route. "
Most Popular
SECAmb has been approached for comment.
Have you read?: Take a look at these lovely homes for sale by the sea in Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing