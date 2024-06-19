Airbourne charities announced for 30th anniversary year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three charities have been revealed as beneficiaries during the historic 30th year of Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow which returns from 15 – 18 August.

Following a huge response from the public, the People’s Charity for 2024 is revealed as Forward Facing, earning the most votes from Airbourne followers. The Sussex based charity will join two Rotary Club selected charities at the show – Marie Curie (London & South East) and East Sussex based Care for the Carers.

All three charities will support the bucket collections with volunteers and will benefit from a share of the donations taken online, as well as increased awareness during the free four-day show on Eastbourne seafront.

Air Bears collecting donations at Airbourne

Since 2012, Airbourne has raised over £100,000 for local charities and visitors are urged to dig deep to help these three good causes, as well as securing the future of the show.

Once again 30% of all donations will be split between the charities and 70% of donations will help to fund flying display costs, as without this support the airshow cannot return in the future. Online contributions can be made now at SaveAirbourne.com.

The Airbourne People’s Charity: Forward Facing

Forward Facing supports families in Sussex whose children are living with long term or life-limiting conditions, or those who have suffered bereavement or hardship. The emotional, physical, and financial toll on having a child with a serious illness can be incredibly overwhelming and leave families feeling isolated. Forward Facing recognises the emotional, physical, and financial toll that families caring for children with serious and life-limiting conditions are dealing with.

Forward Facing

The charity provides inclusive events where the families they support can forget their daily struggles and have fun for a few hours and make lasting memories. They also provide therapy for families dealing with trauma or bereavement.

Candice Konig, Chief Executive Officer at Forward Facing said; “Forward Facing Charity are so touched that the local community have voted for us to be the People's Charity for Eastbourne Airbourne Airshow 2024. The financial support that we will get from this wonderful opportunity will help us do our valuable work making memories for the families that we support and give us much needed awareness for the charity.”

Care for the Carers

Care for the Carers is a local East Sussex charity supporting anyone who looks after someone who could not do without their help. The charity provides services including direct support, groups, specialist counselling, an information and advice network, and free activities programme. They also have specialist services for young carers, young adult carers (aged 16-25 years old) and mental health carers.

Volunteers at Carers Week - Care for the Carers

Through donations Care for the Carers ensure no one is left to care alone, funding vital services that are 100% reliant on donations.

Jennifer Twist, Chief Executive Officer at Care for the Carers said, “We are delighted to be nominated as one of the beneficiaries of Airbourne this year. By being part of this well-known event, not only will we be able to raise vital donations, but also awareness of carers needs and the support that is available to them. We look forward to taking part and chatting to lots of members of the local community.”

Marie Curie

Marie Curie is the UK’s leading end of life charity providing expert end of life care for people with any illness they are likely to die from, and support for their family and friends, in hospices and where they live. It is the largest charity funder of palliative and end of life care research in the UK, and campaigns to ensure everyone has a good end of life experience.

Marie Curie Nursing

Money raised helps Marie Curie provide vital services such as free support available over the phone in over 200 languages and via web chat for anyone with an illness they're likely to die from and those close to them. The charity offers practical and emotional support, from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Tracey North, Head of Fundraising (London & South East) at Marie Curie said, "Marie Curie is delighted to be chosen as a charity partner of the Eastbourne International Airshow for 2024. The money raised through the event will go towards helping Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals provide expert support and hospice care in the comfort of home and also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat.”

The Airbourne bucket collection is organised by the Rotary Club of Hailsham and a team of volunteers. Collectors will be out and about across the town over all four days of the show and visitors are encouraged to dig deep. More collectors are needed and volunteers can enlist their help by signing up online at EastbourneAirshow.com/charity.

This year’s Airbourne is supported by Silver Event Sponsor: Birchwood - providing net zero emissions pilot and logistic vehicles, along with sponsors Brufords, Caffyns, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Elite Medical, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, Frontier Fireworks, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, PRG Marketing Communications Ltd, Pureprint Group Ltd, Signtek and Stagecoach.

Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow returns from 15 - 18 August on Eastbourne seafront and donations can be made now at SaveAirbourne.com. Visitors can also join as an Airbourne Ambassador with a monthly pledge.