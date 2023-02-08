Airbourne People’s Charity opens for Eastbourne nominations

Nominations have now opened for one local charity to benefit from money raised at this year’s Airbourne 2023.

Ace and Aimee Air Bear collecting money at Airbourne 2022

Nominations have now opened for one local charity to benefit from money raised at this year’s Airbourne 2023.

The free international airshow returns in August and as in previous years, three local charities will take a share of money raised during bucket collections throughout the four-day event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two good causes are selected by the Rotary clubs of Eastbourne, Hailsham and Sovereign Harbour, but the third, the People’s Charity is chosen by a public vote.

With more than £100,000 donated to beneficiaries so far, the chosen charity could enjoy an airshow upgrade this year with not only a share of the donations, but also the promise of increased public appeal amongst the vast Airbourne audience.

Charity supporters can nominate their favourite good cause to join the two other charities who will between them benefit from 30 per cent of all donations at the show.

All nominees will be invited to complete their own application in a bid to be chosen as The People’s Charity. All nominations must be received by February 20, after which applications will be shortlisted and opened up for to the people’s vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year Eastbourne & District Samaritans was the people’s choice after thousands voted for the charity, with their volunteers helping to collect money at the airshow bucket collections each day.

The charity and Eastbourne RNLI and the Children with Cancer Fund each received £3,310.77.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Culture Councillor Margaret Bannister said: “The People’s Charity was introduced in 2018 and since then it has soared in popularity as charities bid for the public vote and a share of airshow visitors’ kind donations.

“Last year’s Airbourne raised a record-breaking amount for local charities and I look forward to seeing all the nominations come in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had an overwhelming response to the vote last time, and we look forward to showcasing the brilliant work of another good cause at this year’s show, as well as encouraging visitors to dig deep and donate to keep Airbourne flying.”

The chosen charity will receive promotion through the Airbourne souvenir programme, website, social media, PA/radio station and much more, in return for supporting the bucket collections across all four days at the airshow with charity volunteers.

The Airbourne bucket collection is organised by the Rotary Clubs of Eastbourne, Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham with around 200 buckets out and about across the town over all four days of the show.

Nominations can be done online at www.eastbourneairshow.com/charity and must be received by 20 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad