Airport grant will get 2019 off to a flying start

Gatwick Airport Community Trust (GACT) is hoping to help community groups in West and East Sussex get 2019 off to a flying start.

Anyone who knows of a local project which could do with some financial support should visit www.gact.org.uk.

Here you can check if the project is eligible and if it falls within the Trust’s area of benefit, download the application form and send it to the address on the form.

There are just eight weeks to go before this year’s deadline for grant applications, Thursday February 28.

Now in its 18th year, GACT has launched a new-look website and a new funding programme aimed at special projects or community facilities to benefit local communities around Gatwick Airport.

The independent charity has helped change many local lives and improved a wide range of community facilities across the area of benefit in parts of East and West Sussex, Surrey and Kent for the past 17 years.

During that time hundreds of projects have benefitted from funds.

The Trust is keen to support schemes that benefit diverse sections of the local community and are targeted towards the development of young people, the arts, sporting facilities, environmental improvement and conservation, improvements to community facilities, volunteering, the elderly and the disabled.

Grant applications are assessed by a board of nine trustees who all bring local knowledge and expertise to the Trust ensuring that the money is used to the maximum benefit of the local community.

A map of the area of benefit can be viewed at www.gact.org.uk together with a full list of towns and villages in the area.