Album launch party in Eastbourne

Local artists, supported heavily by BBC Introducing, have announced the launch party for their debut album in Eastbourne.
By Elliot DriscollContributor
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:24 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 09:25 BST

Tuggy Fresh, Trin The Beatmaker, Simple Life and Full Marx are all local musicians, who through their unique and incredibly versatile sound, have recently gained traction within the the widespread selection of genres the group dive into!

BBC Introducing have been massive supporters of the four artists over the last year, playing their songs multiple times on BBC radio and welcoming them into the BBC Live Lounge, where they put on a performance nothing short of outstanding!

The launch party will be held at Jesters Sports Bar in Eastbourne on the 19th of August. 7 pm till late, free entry and set to be a night not to miss!