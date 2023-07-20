Album launch party in Eastbourne

Local artists, supported heavily by BBC Introducing, have announced the launch party for their debut album in Eastbourne.

Tuggy Fresh, Trin The Beatmaker, Simple Life and Full Marx are all local musicians, who through their unique and incredibly versatile sound, have recently gained traction within the the widespread selection of genres the group dive into!

BBC Introducing have been massive supporters of the four artists over the last year, playing their songs multiple times on BBC radio and welcoming them into the BBC Live Lounge, where they put on a performance nothing short of outstanding!

