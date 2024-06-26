Alcohol wellbeing advisors supporting Chichester residents during Alcohol Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester Wellbeing’s Alcohol Advisors are supporting residents across Chichester District who recognise they may benefit from drinking less alcohol.

The Alcohol Wellbeing Advisors work with various groups, organisations, and individuals to support those who need help with improving their relationship with alcohol.

Alcohol Awareness week is taking place between 1 – 7 Julyand raises awareness of the impact to health and wellbeing that can come from drinking regularly, and often, over the recommended weekly limit of 14 units.

“Alcohol Awareness Week provides a great opportunity to remind people that our Alcohol Wellbeing Advisors are on hand to support them,” explains Pam Bushby, Divisional Manager for Communities and Customer Services at Chichester District Council.

“Many people consume alcohol and experience no issues with their intake, but there are some simple, low risk steps that people can take to ensure their intake remains within safe levels. For example, it’s safest to drink no more than 14 units of alcohol per week and spread them over three or more days, with a few days off. And if you’re pregnant, it’s safest to not drink alcohol at all.

“When a resident recognises that they might be drinking too much on a regular basis, it can often be difficult to find the right support. Our Alcohol Advisors work with individuals to create a realistic plan that is manageable and suited to them.”

The advisors make a big difference to the clients work with and support them to make a positive change for their wellbeing and health.

“A recent client was referred to the alcohol service through the Wellbeing team, as they felt they had been drinking too regularly over a long period of time. They wanted help but were no longer able to attend some support groups that they had previously been part of,” explains Pam.

“With support from the Alcohol Wellbeing advisors, this person was able to make a fantastic change for their health and cut down from over 50 units of alcohol a week, to less than 14.”

Advisors work with each client in confidential one-to-one sessions to review their drinking habits and create a bespoke plan to help them reduce their intake.

They offer up to six sessions of tailored advice which can be booked at times convenient for the client. The sessions can be in person, over the phone, or online, it is all down to the client’s preference and what they are comfortable with. The advisors support clients to choose healthier alternatives at their own pace towards their own individual goals.

Reducing alcohol intake has several benefits including: better sleep; improved short-term memory; better focus and concentration; increased energy levels; saving money; losing weight.

Pam adds: “Our Alcohol Wellbeing Advisors provide important support that anyone across our district can access. Sometimes it can be hard to make change on our own, and the team are here so that people don’t have to go through it alone.

“If there is anyone considering making a positive, healthy change in how they consume alcohol, and would like support tailored to their own needs, then please get in touch.”

People can contact the Alcohol Wellbeing Advisors for Chichester district, on [email protected], or by calling 01243 521041.

