Aldingbourne Country Centre unveils ambitious farm development plans

On the 13th of November, a significant milestone was reached for Aldingbourne Country Centre as it proudly launched its Farm Development and Farm Educational Programme. The event, attended by the Mayor of Chichester, local businesses, farmers, and agricultural enthusiasts, served as a celebratory moment for their vision of the future.

In 2018, the Quarry Building at the Country Centre became the site's central hub, hosting a shop, cafe, and conference facilities—all operated as social enterprises. With over 70,000 visitors this year, Aldingbourne Country Centre is delighted to announce the next phase: development of the Open Farm.

The plans include a Deer Park, Bird Aviary, Cherry Tree Farm, and a pioneering Educational Project. These additions are not only expected to enrich the offerings of the centre but also increase opportunities for training and employment for adults with learning disabilities and autism.

Keynote speaker Robin Hobson shared valuable insights during the event on the significance of community involvement in projects of this nature. John Pitts graciously welcomed guests and introduced other key figures, including Sue Livett, James, and Karen Tyrell.

Abigail Rowe, Head of Fundraising at Aldingbourne Trust, shared, "It was brilliant to launch this new development for the Aldingbourne Country Centre. We are so grateful to everyone who came and showed such interest in supporting the project."

Chets Modi, representing the NFU Mutual charitable trust, presented a generous cheque of £6,443 to the Country Centre to support their educational initiatives. The organisation extends its immense gratitude for this contribution toward its future plans.