BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Aldwick environmental charity bid to boost funds after cash spent to save fish

An environmental charity whose funds were depleted in an effort to keep fish alive during a recent heatwave, is hoping to replenish its balances this Saturday.
By Greg BurtContributor
Published 16th Aug 2023, 07:38 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 07:39 BST

Aldwick Preservation Society which looks after Aldwick Duckpond, was forced to spend £619 on an oxygenating pump to help fish in the pond, which struggled for oxygen following a combination of extremely hot weather and some other pollutants entering the pond from an unknown source.

Pond volunteer Terry Reeve explained that whilst the pond level rarely drops, there is less oxygen in water during very hot weather, adding “We received quite a few calls from concerned local residents, so we did as much as we could but sadly we did loose quite a few fish.”

The Society, which was established in 1977 following a threat to fill in the pond, relies on donations and fund-raising events to help maintain local attraction.

This Saturday, 19 August, the Society will be hosting its Annual Coffee at the Pond morning from 10am-noon. Hot drinks and biscuits will be available in exchange for a donation, along with a raffle. It is hoped new members might come along to offer their services and swell the number of the existing small committee.

Related topics:Coffee