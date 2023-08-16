Aldwick environmental charity bid to boost funds after cash spent to save fish

An environmental charity whose funds were depleted in an effort to keep fish alive during a recent heatwave, is hoping to replenish its balances this Saturday.

Aldwick Preservation Society which looks after Aldwick Duckpond, was forced to spend £619 on an oxygenating pump to help fish in the pond, which struggled for oxygen following a combination of extremely hot weather and some other pollutants entering the pond from an unknown source.

Pond volunteer Terry Reeve explained that whilst the pond level rarely drops, there is less oxygen in water during very hot weather, adding “We received quite a few calls from concerned local residents, so we did as much as we could but sadly we did loose quite a few fish.”

The Society, which was established in 1977 following a threat to fill in the pond, relies on donations and fund-raising events to help maintain local attraction.