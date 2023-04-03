Alison Moorey, CEO of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, retires after 25 years of service

Hundreds of guests and well-wishers attended a goodbye gathering for Alison Moorey, CEO of St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Thursday March 30 at the Chichester Rugby Club, ahead of her upcoming retirement.

Alison Moorey (left), Dame Patricia Routledge, DBE (right).

The guest list included past and present hospice staff and volunteers, in addition to members of the Trustee Board, and hospice patrons including Dame Patricia Routledge, DBE.

The retirement party included some delicious homemade cakes by the talented catering team at St Wilfrid’s, as well as heartfelt songs and speeches from the Hospice Ward team. The afternoon was a true testament to how respected and loved Alison is as CEO and part of the St Wilfrid’s community.

Alison joined the team at St Wilfrid’s Hospice 25 years ago in October 1997 as Director of Nursing, after a career in the NHS. Alison joined the Management Team in 2004, and was then chosen as the new CEO in 2007.

Alison said: “The future looks promising for St Wilfrid’s and for local people, I know there will be challenges ahead with increasing needs for our services, but I also know the team here are in a great position to meet these goals. I look forward to seeing the Hospice go from strength to strength.

Thank you to our supporters who do so much to make sure our services are sustained. I’ve met so many people who care so much about St Wilfrid’s and it has been incredible to see the love and respect for the Hospice across our whole community.”

Lois Howell will be starting as the new CEO of St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Monday April 3.

She said: “I am grateful for the thorough handover I have had with Alison, and I have met lots of staff and volunteers so far, and everyone at the Hospice has been delightful. I am looking forward to getting out and about in the organisation, and in all parts of the area that we serve.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is much more than a building. They provide tailored end of life care both in the community and at the Hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness, and their family and friends.

Their vital services are all provided free of charge, thanks to the generous support of fundraisers and donors. Only a small percentage of the costs are currently met by the NHS and they rely on the community to fund the remainder, which totals over £8million each year. You can find out more information at www.stwh.co.uk or by calling 01243 775302.

