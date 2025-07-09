All 37 Shakespeare plays in just 97 minutes

Littlehampton’s Stage-Door Theatre Company are promising The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) – all 37 plays in just 97 minutes.

Just as remarkably, it will be staged by a cast of three. Among them is Barry Tinkler who will walk away having played Hamlet, Macbeth and Titus Andronicus among many others.

Performances are at the Windmill Theatre, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH from Wednesday, July 16 to Saturday, July 19.

An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) was at the time London’s longest-running comedy – a chance to join madcap men in tights as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride (written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield).

Barry comes to it having just clocked up his 50th show with the company, Cheshire Cats: “I have been with the company since the very beginning. We started 30 years ago now when we formed from another company. I think what is unusual about this company is that we do both plays and musicals. Some companies just do plays and some companies just do musicals but we actually do both.”

As for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged): “It is one of those things that we have been wanting to do for a long time but the timing was never right so it is wonderful to be able to do it now.

“I saw it in 98 and basically it's combining all the fantastic works of Shakespeare into one show with fantastic humour. It's both entertaining and interesting... and also very, very funny. It's a send-up but not in a way that ridicules Shakespeare.

“It includes all his plays. We kick off with Romeo & Juliet which may overrun slightly so we may have to whizz through some other things and it touches on all the plays that he wrote. The cast are loving it. We're having lots of fun and there is hardly a rehearsal when we're not rolling around on the floor laughing. It's just a cast of three to do all those plays.”

Quite how many characters they tot up between them, Barry admits he's never added up but there is a line that tells us that in the plays of Shakespeare, there are 1,126 roles. The company certainly won’t offer all of them but we're definitely going to get the key ones.

“We just had to audition and what they were wanting were people that could bounce off each other and also bounce off the audience.”

The cast is OJ O'Neill, Joshua Crisp and Barry Tinkler. The show is being directed by Marina Evans.

Stage-Door Theatre Company was formed by Mike Gearing back in 1997, a continuation of an earlier company, Jubilee Productions. Over the past 30 years Stage-Door has been producing plays and musicals at the Windmill Theatre. In that time they've produced a wide variety of productions, from Oklahoma to The Crucible, plus Hello Dolly, Vicar of Dibley, Addam's Family, 'Allo 'Allo, Oliver, Wizard of Oz, Dick Barton and many more.