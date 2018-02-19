All aboard – cycling fan in campaign to buy a trishaw

A cycling enthusiast from Seaford is helping the elderly to get back in the saddle by raising funds to buy a trishaw – a light, three-wheeled bike.

Peter Tattam, 58, is spearheading the project in conjunction with international charity Cycling Without Age, and cycling group Cycle Seahaven.

Mr Tattam, an ex-police officer, said: “I have always been into cycling, and this seemed like an obvious thing to do.

“I saw a YouTube video showing a Cycling Without Age’s trishaw taking the elderly on leisurely rides and thought this would be a great idea for Seaford.

“We hope to raise £7,000 from local businesses and members of the public, who all want to be a part of this community project.”

Mr Tattam plans to offer trishaw rides free of charge to care home residents, and already has 12 volunteers to pilot the trishaws.

Over the past week a trishaw has been on loan from Cycling Without Age’s head office and has been spotted taking people out along Seaford seafront.

Joanna Barlow, a committee member for Cycle Seahaven was fortunate enough to try out the new battery-operated transportation.

She said: “It was surprisingly easy to pilot, and very comfortable and exciting as a passenger.

“You are right at the front of the bike so you have a great view of where you are going, it was really exciting.”

Cycle Seahaven is a cycle group based in Seaford with 300 members, and is supporting Mr Tattam to raise the funds needed to purchase the trishaw.

Jan Hill, manager at residential care home Clifdon House, Claremont Road, said: “We have looked at buying a trishaw for the care home here. This is a brilliant idea and would compliment the wide range of activities we offer our residents.”

Mr Tattam, who used to ride competitively, said they hope to raise the funds in time to have the trishaw in Seaford for the summer.

For more information including details of how to donate contact: tattampeter@gmail.com