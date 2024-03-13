All aboard the imagination ship for World Book Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our children set sail on a sea of wonder as they headed into the playground, jumped ship and relished the chance to celebrate their favourite books and most loved book characters.
"Reading is for life, not just for World Book Day," says English teacher, Claire Mee.
"As we know, building a pleasure in reading begins young, and reading to children from birth is powerful and underpins much of their initial development, both cognitive and in developing language skills.
"At Westbourne House School this development continues from nursery through to Year 8. Today we celebrated and enjoyed our books!"