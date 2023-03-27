All aboard the Sussex Brain Bus!

More than 60 people from the local community turned out to the official launch of the Sussex Brain Bus at Hove Lawns on Friday March 24

The Sussex Brain Bus

In attendance were the Brighton Mayor, Lizzie Deane, Worthing Town Crier, Bob Smytherman, University of Sussex students and members of the local community both affected by dementia or looking to find out the simple steps they can take to keep their brain healthy.

The Sussex Brain Bus, which is one of the Stagecoach South 700 Coastliner fleet running from Brighton to Littlehampton, is emblazoned with art and information about dementia research and tips for keeping brains healthy. It is a joint project between psychology researchers at the University of Sussex and a local artist, Daniel Locke. Ideas for the bus design were crafted from workshops run by the researchers with members of the local Brighton community.

The aim of the event was to encourage conversations about dementia – which affects nearly one million people across the UK and how people can keep their brains healthy. Dr Sarah King and Dr Claire Lancaster from the University’s School of Psychology talked to the guests about the latest research on maintaining a healthy brain, with simple advice for people of all ages. The initiative is thanks to a £25,000 funding boost from Alzheimer’s Research UK’s flagship public outreach scheme, the Inspire Fund.

Dr Sarah King, Reader in Behavioural Neuroscience at the University of Sussex School of Psychology, said: “It was fantastic to see such a great turn out and to see so many people wanting to understand more about reducing their risk of dementia and keeping their brains healthy. I didn't stop talking the whole event! The Sussex Brain Bus is a conversation starter to find out about dementia, the research we do at the University of Sussex and easy ways people can keep their brains in good shape. This brain exhibition on wheels is spreading the word to communities between Brighton and Littlehampton. When I have ridden the bus myself, it has sparked some great conversations with a diverse range of people.”

Sheren Sadler Ward, a member of the public attending the event said: “I lost my Mum to dementia and it was devastating. It was like I lost her twice. First when she became poorly with the disease and then secondly when she died from it. I am really keen that I keep my brain healthy to prevent history repeating itself and it is great to hear from the Sussex Neuroscience researchers that dementia is not inevitable and we can take simple steps to reduce our risk of getting it.” Daniel Locke, Brighton-based artist and graphic novelist, added:“I’m super excited to be part of the Sussex Brain Bus project. As a local artist it’s always thrilling to see my work out in the community, and what better way to exhibit than on a bus making its way through our local area? This is especially true when it will be raising awareness of a really important issue.”

Tim Parry, Director at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Our brains are incredible. They’re responsible for making us who we are, housing our memories, our emotions, and our creativity. The diseases that cause dementia put all this at risk. However, developing dementia is not an inevitable part of getting older and there are things we can do to keep the brain healthy to help us reduce the risk of developing the condition.

“Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Inspire Fund grant scheme is all about engaging the public with dementia, and to show how simple changes in lifestyle can help you look after your brain. As well as stories in the news, engaging in dementia through art has become more common, suggesting it is becoming a more normalised part of the national conversation, which is a crucial step towards overcoming it. What better canvas for carrying out art to engage people about brain health than a bus! I’m looking forward to seeing what it looks like.”

The project is also supported by Stagecoach, who are working in partnership with the University of Sussex to help get this important message out into the community.

Gordon Frost, Interim Managing Director, Stagecoach South said: “Stagecoach South are extremely proud to support a worthy cause, working with Alzheimer's Research UK and Sussex University, to tackle misconceptions about dementia and raise awareness of the importance of dementia research.

“The Sussex Brain Bus is based at our Worthing depot, where it will predominately see use on the Coastliner 700, between Littlehampton, Worthing and Brighton, as well as the Pulse between West Durrington and Lancing.

"We are very much looking forward to working with the University of Sussex and Alzheimer’s Research UK on such an important subject and helping them to get these vital messages out into the community, we serve.”

Dementia affects nearly one million people across the UK, but a legacy of stigma and misunderstanding have led to widespread misconceptions about what it means to have the disease and what people can do to help improve the lives of those affected.

Alzheimer’s Research UK Inspire Fund promotes initiatives, such as the Sussex Brain Bus, that tackle misconceptions about dementia and raise awareness of the importance of dementia research and good brain health.

Sussex Neuroscience will be running a series of events relating to the brain at the British Neuroscience Association (BNA) Bring Your Own Brain Festival in Brighton in April.

