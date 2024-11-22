All I Want for Christmas is cosy, escapist, festive story from Sussex author

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All I Want for Christmas is the latest cosy and escapist festive story from the Sunday Times bestselling author Karen Swan, who lives in the Ashdown Forest.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen has written around ten Christmas books, though she is quick to point out that they are not specifically about Christmas and not solely set at Christmas. Christmas is more a backdrop or a point in the books: “The first was Christmas at Tiffany's which starts on New Year's Eve and ends at Christmas. Really the way I think of them is that they are more seasonal, and I think that's what people want from me, a seasonal vibe in the run-up to Christmas when people are starting shopping and starting to put on the fire. That’s when we're getting those cosy festive feelings, and that’s what I feel I am giving to people.

“It was never intentional to write Christmas books. I never thought that I was going to become a festive fiction author but it was 12 or 13 years ago now and it was my third book. It was about a character who through the course of the year goes to Paris and New York and London. Paris, New York, London was like a working title in my mind but was obviously never going to be the title of the book. When my editor read it she said that she loved it and she said ‘We are going to call it Christmas at Tiffany's.’ You've got to put your trust in your editor who is going to shape the book and find a way to market it. That's how the Christmas books started and they have done amazingly well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the Christmas books stands alone: “I don't think people want sequels. It doesn't really work for romance when you spend so much time building up the relationship. Then the only thing you can do after that is dismantle it! I think sequels work really well with crime and thrillers when you're focusing more on the job than on the feelings and people's lives.”

As for the latest book, it centres on Darcy Cotterell's whose festive season in Copenhagen turns into a journey of unexpected discoveries when her best friend Freja enlists her on a dating app to ensure she doesn't spend Christmas alone.

Although Darcy is primarily occupied with her PhD and a groundbreaking discovery in Danish art, her encounters with Max Lorensen, a charismatic yet arrogant lawyer, stir undeniable feelings despite their initial attempt to keep things professional. Their evolving relationship hits a snag upon Darcy's realisation of Max's hidden agenda…

“For me ready this one started when I was driving down to Bristol to see my son at uni. There was an interview on Radio 4 with academics talking about the unsealing of some letters by TS Eliot for when he had written The Waste Land. They were written to his former lover, and they were together for many years, and it was two female academics arguing that it was this lover that inspired several characters in The Waste Land. But there was a huge outcry from mostly male academics who were saying that he would never have drawn on his own life for his art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They opened these letters and TS Eliot in these letters admitted that this woman had been a muse for The Waste Land. And I was just loving listening to this. And I just started to have this image of two figures standing outside a library waiting for the big doors to open. They both wanted to go in and read these letters. Originally it was a young woman and a very old man. That was my starting point and that's not how it has worked out. You've just got to be flexible and allow the characters to carry you along.”