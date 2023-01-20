Southern Rail is urging people to check journey planners before they travel.
Meanwhile, National Rail says that trains between Horsham and Pulborough are facing delays because of a fault with barriers at a level crossing.
All rail lines between Horsham and Dorking are currently closed because of a fallen tree.
