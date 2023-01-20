Edit Account-Sign Out
All rail lines between Horsham and Dorking blocked by fallen tree

All rail lines between Horsham and Dorking are currently closed because of a fallen tree.

By Sarah Page
3 minutes ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 4:31pm

Southern Rail is urging people to check journey planners before they travel.

Meanwhile, National Rail says that trains between Horsham and Pulborough are facing delays because of a fault with barriers at a level crossing.

All lines between Horsham and Dorking are blocked by a fallen tree