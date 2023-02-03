All smiles at Hastings home following strong performance in CQC rating

There is a very happy atmosphere at a Hasting home following a successful result in their latest report issued by the Care Quality Commission.

Staff are all smiles after the latest Care Quality Commission report.

MHA Lauriston have been judged to be providing a ‘good’ level of care and in the report, inspectors commented the home had an effective management team which provided good leadership for staff and communicated effectively with people, relatives and professionals.

They added:

• The management team was approachable and visible to people, staff and visitors. Staff were positive about their roles and felt valued for the work they did.• The views of people who lived at the home, their relatives and staff were encouraged and acted upon by the management team• People and their relatives felt able to raise any concerns they had and were confident these would receive an appropriate response.

The home provides residential, nursing, and residential dementia care for 60 residents.

Dione McEwan, home manager said: “I am very proud of everyone at the home who has played a part in making sure we received this rating.

“We managed to work on the feedback we were given last time, when the home was given a requires improvement rating, so it's a tremendous effort from all at the home.

“The staff have really gelled together, especially during a tough period with the move from Richmond and they all deserve a huge amount of credit.