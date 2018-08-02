All things vintage returns to Firle

Firle Vintage Fair returns on August 11 and 12 at Firle Park.

This year’s event includes exciting shows, performances, workshops and activities, Tinkers Steam Show, hand- painted Victoriana funfair rides, side saddle display archery masterclasses and much more!

Nothing beats the thrill of finding a bargain and markets certainly allow you to indulge your obscure tastes.

Firle vintage fair has some of the best vintage traders in the south, whether you’re a collector, historian, stylist or design fanatic, Firle vintage fair is a great place to find a unique story.

Enjoy a variety of artisan food and drink from independent and local producers.

There will be lots on offer from homemade cakes, savouries, cream tea & scones, fresh farm produce, organic beverages, fudge and chocolate makers and a wide choice of delicious award-winning street food. Something for all to enjoy.

During the two days, you’ll find a well-curated, eclectic array of around 150 stalls selling vintage and retro, handmade products and clothing, homeware, furniture, lighting and new designs.

So, this summer dust off your tea dresses, braces and brogues and hop on your bicycle or our vintage double-decker Routemaster bus to come and join us at Firle and step back in time in style!