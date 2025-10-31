All-time Christmas classic will be brought to the West Sussex stage

Rustington Players’ next production is Mary Elliott Nelson’s play It’s A Wonderful Life, based on the critically acclaimed classic film of 1946, recognised as a traditional must-watch movie every Christmas.

Now you can experience the story at the Woodlands Centre, Rustington, BN16 3HB from Wednesday to Friday, November 12-14 at 7.30pm and Saturday, November 15 at 5pm. Tickets are £12 from ticketsource.co.uk/rustingtonplayers or call 07546 306 438 (to avoid a booking fee).

It’s Christmas Eve 1945 in the fictitious town of Bedford Falls, America, and down-on-his-luck banker George Bailey feels like life has passed him by and he’s at the end of his tether. But when his guardian angel pays him a visit, he’s amazed to discover what life in his beloved town would be like without him…. Maybe it’s a wonderful life after all?

The play is being director by Claire Cossins whose last production of Goodnight Mr Tom earnt an Accolade of Excellence from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.

Pictured left to right are Barnaby Puplett, Harry Rippon, Rosemary Sorrell, Laura Thornett and Polly-Fay Ridley.

Cast list for It's A Wonderful Life: George Bailey – Harry Rippon; Mary Hatch – Laura Thornett; Clarissa – Beth Lowe; Uncle Billy – Stuart Flitton; Jethro Potter – Richard Tyrrell; Sam Wainwright – Mark Ryan; Bert – Dominic Webster; Mr Gower – Chris Harris; Mr Martini – Dave Griffin; Harry Bailey – Robbie Tolhurst; Mrs Thompson – Sara Spencer; Violet Bick – Clarice Ryan; Young George – Barnaby Puplett; Young Sam Wainwright – Leon Angione-Valensuela; Young Harry – Mylo Davies; Young Mary – Harriet Bennett; Young Violet – Polly-Fay Ridley; and Zuzu – Sienna Salisbury.