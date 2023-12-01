All together now – Haywards Heath care home opens its doors for a merry good time

Snow is falling, children are playing – and a Haywards Heath care home is opening its doors to help combat loneliness in the community this festive season.

On Friday 8th December, from 2pm – 4pm, Care UK’s Martlet Manor, on Butler’s Green Road, is welcoming older members of the community to get into the festive spirit by joining residents and team members for a special Christmas lunch.

Studies have shown that almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year*. To help tackle loneliness, Care UK has launched its Care to Share initiative, designed to support older people through the festive season.

More than 100 Care UK homes nationwide will be taking part to give older members of the community a safe and sociable space where they can enjoy some festive fun and good company – whether it’s singing along to Christmas carols or watching a Christmas movie with a mince pie.

A local care home is taking part in Care UK's Care to Share campaign

At Martlet Manor, the team have been hard at work spreading Christmas cheer and arranging an early Christmas lunch for everyone to enjoy. On the day, visitors can share their favourite Christmas memories and traditions as they tuck into a three-course Christmas dinner, including turkey, pigs in blankets – and all the trimmings, thoughtfully prepared by the home’s Head Chef.

Sarah Barrett, Home Manager at Martlet Manor, said: “We’re delighted to be pulling some extra seats up to the table as we invite older members of the community to join residents for our annual Christmas lunch.

“Here at Martlet Manor, we firmly believe everyone should have someone to pull their cracker with at Christmas, which is why we’re opening our doors to those who might be feeling lonely or missing that special someone. Guests will be able to enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner specially prepared by our talented catering team, as well as enjoy a glass of mulled wine and some traditional Christmas games with residents.

“We encourage anyone interested in joining us to sign up quickly, as places are limited – we’re looking forward to spending this special day with some new and familiar friends!”

To find out more about Care UK’s Care to Share initiative, please visit: careuk.com/caretoshare