Allotment holders celebrate new plot

Allotment holders celebrated a new community garden plot given to them by the council at their annual barbecue.

Haywards Heath Town Council has given America Lane allotments a new community garden plot.

Matthew Jeffers, chairman of the council’s environment and general purposes committee, said: “This demonstrates the cooperative and true community spirit of our allotments and underlines how valuable this amenity is to our town.”

The third annual BBQ was held on Sunday, July 1, raising £60 for St Catherine’s Hospice.

The Good Neighbour award was presented to Oscar Calderon-Sanetra and his family.

Mr Calderon-Sanetra was nominated for the award by a neighbouring plot holder who was grateful for help with weeding his raspberries .