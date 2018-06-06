Almost 80 homes to be built in Polegate

Almost 80 homes look set to be built in Polegate.

Wealden District Council planners this week gave the green light for 78 properties – with more than 20 being affordable housing units – to be built on land at Dittons Farm on Dittons Road, almost opposite the new Aldi store.

The land runs along a stretch of the A22 Golden Jubilee Way heading towards Polegate.

At a meeting last week planners agreed to revoke former outline consent granted in 2016 for industrial units and office blocks and approve the new housing scheme subject to conditions.

Polegate Town Council was among those concerned at the extent of the scheme particularly over access to and from the estate. Councillors fear it will lead to a build up of traffic at the roundabout. The town council has also expressed dismay at affordable housing going next to the by-pass as residents would suffer from severe noise issues amd said infrastructure from previous schemes was not yet in place and Polegate could not “comfortably accommodate any further housing”.

Councillors approved the development with a number of conditions including a community levy to pay for infrastructure improvements.