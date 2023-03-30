Ambulance crew, police and six fire engines called to Brighton blaze

Six fire engines were called to a blaze at a two-storey building in Brighton, according to the emergency service.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called to reports of a fire at a commercial building used as storage and a gym in Crowhurst Road, Hollingbury, at around 6.28pm on Wednesday, March 29.

A spokesperson added that crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, covering jets and an aerial appliance to tackle the fire.

There are no reports of injuries, although the ambulance service and police assisted with the incident, ESFRS said.

The fire service attending an incident in Crowhurst Road, Hollingbury, Brighton. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

The spokesperson added that the operation to tackle the blaze, which is thought to have been accidental, was scaled back at 9pm and crews left the scene at 11.38pm.

Resident had been urged to avoid the area and to keep their windows and doors closed.

