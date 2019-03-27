Ambulance staff help dying man say goodbye to partner

Polegate ambulance staff have been commended for helping an end-of-life patient and his partner who were due to be married receive a blessing from a chaplain before he died.

Steve Thomas, Paul Simpson and Peter Morris were commended for their compassionate actions at a ceremony recognising the exceptional work of South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) staff, which took place at Alexanders House Hotel in Turners Hill on Thursday (March 14).

Theirs was among a number of Chief Executive Commendations presented across a range of categories including Exceeding Expectations and Demonstrating Compassion, while staff were recognised for 20, 30 as well as 40 years’ service.

Polegate operational team leader Steph Meech was also celebrated for being an advocate for LGBT people at the same time as coming out as a transgender woman herself.

And operational team leader Rebecca Francis was commended for “her commitment and compassion in helping team member Steph Meech in her transition as a transgender woman.”

Also commended at the awards were Polegate’s Caroline Flack and Jenny Churchyard, who were given Queen’s Ambulance Service medals for long service and good conduct (20 years).

Caroline Flack also joined Polegate’s Stephen Wood and Bruce Davy in receiving a 30 years NHS Long Service medal. Ian Morrison, also of Polegate, received a 40 years NHS Long Service Award.

Reflecting on the awards, The ambulance service’s chief executive Daren Mochrie said, “Well done to every award winner and also thank you to the friends and family of all our staff and volunteers who provide vital support throughout what is a challenging career.

“Thank you to everyone for their continued dedication and commitment to help others.”