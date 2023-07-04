American Independence Day theme for Wheels on the Waterfront classic car show at Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne

The July 2 show was American Independence Day themed, with Elvis, aka Seafords Rob Willis, past European Elvis champion, doing two 45 minute sets before an appreciative crowd, before being arrested and taken away in an American police car (just for fun).
Around 80 classic vehicles attended.
Wheels on the Waterfront is free to all, either in a classic or just to view them. Usually 65-80 classic vehicles attend between 9am to 1pm .
For anything pre-1990, organisers get cars, pick-ups, trucks, motor-cycles and scooters and a V8 tractor.
The August 6 event will have The Redcatz vintage rock-n-roll trio, performing live and free at 11am.
Find Wheels on the Waterfront on Facebook.