NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

American Independence Day theme for Wheels on the Waterfront classic car show at Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne

Held monthly on the first Sunday of the month, May to October, the Wheels on the Waterfront classic car show has proved to be a well-liked local event.
By Kev RobertsContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:33 BST

The July 2 show was American Independence Day themed, with Elvis, aka Seafords Rob Willis, past European Elvis champion, doing two 45 minute sets before an appreciative crowd, before being arrested and taken away in an American police car (just for fun).

Around 80 classic vehicles attended.

Wheels on the Waterfront is free to all, either in a classic or just to view them. Usually 65-80 classic vehicles attend between 9am to 1pm .

An arresting time with Elvis!An arresting time with Elvis!
An arresting time with Elvis!
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For anything pre-1990, organisers get cars, pick-ups, trucks, motor-cycles and scooters and a V8 tractor.

The August 6 event will have The Redcatz vintage rock-n-roll trio, performing live and free at 11am.

Find Wheels on the Waterfront on Facebook.

Elvis in full song..Elvis in full song..
Elvis in full song..
Beautiful 1958 Dodge Coronet !Beautiful 1958 Dodge Coronet !
Beautiful 1958 Dodge Coronet !
A selection of beauties !A selection of beauties !
A selection of beauties !
Amazing American Police cars !Amazing American Police cars !
Amazing American Police cars !
Ex American Police cars on the mean streets of Sussex !Ex American Police cars on the mean streets of Sussex !
Ex American Police cars on the mean streets of Sussex !
Related topics:Sovereign HarbourAmerican