Amnesty strikes a chord with sell-out concert success

The sell-out ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ concert was held at St Anne’s Church in aid of the Lewes Amnesty Group.

The concert programme was put together by John Hancorn and Liz Webb working together with Lewes Amnesty.

It proved a triumph and was a testament to the wonderful array of musical talent that can be found in the county town.

Tickets were sold out well before the concert and expectations were high. The audience was not disappointed.

The programme included The Paddock Singers, directed by Ruth Kerr, Helen Glavin on piano, John Hancorn and the Baroque Collective Singers, the Wallands Primary School Choir directed by Briony Lambert, songs from Pianjo and Co from the East Sussex Academy of Music, readings by Jonathan Cullen, the MC, and, last but not least, the poet John Agard.

There were several ‘audience carols’ so those that attended also contributed to the success of the evening.

As a result of all the tickets sold and the generous donations received on the night the whole event raised £1,750 which will go towards the work of Amnesty locally and nationally.

Ian McClelland, Secretary for the local group, said: “It was such a wonderful evening. We were taken aback at the generosity of the audience. Not only was the concert so enjoyable but it was also testament to the support that Amnesty enjoys in the town.

“I also have to thank all the performers for giving their time freely for which the group is most grateful and also St Anne’s Church for all their help in hosting the concert.”