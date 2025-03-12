'An amazing show of support' - Lewes primary school protest

Pictures from the picket line outside Western Road Primary School in Lewes show families and staff 'rallying together' to stop proposed cuts.

The school says it needs to lose staff in order to balance its books.

But the plans have alarmed parents and teachers, with the NEU taking the decision to strike over the proposals. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/staff-and-parents-protest-over-planned-cuts-at-a-lewes-primary-school-5030125

A parent at the school, and Green Party councillor on Lewes Town Council, James Herbert said: “What an amazing show of support from teaching staff, parents and carers, and of course, the pupils themselves, rallying together to protect our education system.

“We also had great backing from the people of Lewes, honking their horns in support, and cheering us on as we marched through the town.

“It shows how much everyone at the school values the community part of Western Road Community Primary School.”

Another parent at the school, and a Green Party councillor for Lewes Priory ward, which includes Western Road School, on Lewes District Council, Graham Clews, said: “Everyone at today’s protest is urging East Sussex County Council to look again at the financing of our school so that it can continue to provide the fantastic level of education and support for children that it currently does.

“If these staffing cuts go ahead, it will just heap even more pressure on the already incredibly hard-working staff, and those who will be most badly affected will be the children who need the most support.

“And we can’t let the government off the hook. You would hope that a Labour government would be willing to invest in our children’s futures by providing the money to councils that they desperately need to ensure a high quality education for all.”

Bronwen Ferber Reception Teacher and NEU co-rep, said: "First and foremost we would like to thank our school community for the support they have shown in our campaign. The children and families have made banners, signed petitions, written to MP's and of course turned up today on the picket line - thank you."

"It is never easy to take the decision to strike but when the decision not to would mean redundancy for colleagues, less support for our pupils and increased workload for teachers, it is not such a difficult decision to make.

"We care passionately about our children, families, colleagues and school and we are asking our employer to find a way to avoid compulsory redundancies."

"We also have concerns over staff well being and workload because four members of support staff are not having their contracts renewed for September. This, including the redundancy means support staff reducing from 11 to 6 in September."

"This will inevitably increase staff workload and reduce the time and support children will be able to access during the school day."

"Our main goal, as members of the NEU, is that no one is left behind so we will continue to strike to ensure there are no compulsory redundancies."

Margie Krijnauw, Year 4 Teacher and NEU co-rep, added: "The NEU members at WR made the difficult decision to go on strike today following the announcement that the school will face job losses due to funding cuts.

"We are deeply appreciative of the overwhelming support from our community – parents, children, local residents, MP James MacCleary and District Councillor Paul Keene - during today’s strike.

"Together, we are saying loud and clear that compulsory redundancies at our school are not acceptable and we acknowledge the impact job losses will have on staff workload. We believe that our children’s future depends on their education being adequately funded."