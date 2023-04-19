An innovative pilot scheme collaborating Sussex based food waste charity, UKHarvest and SpoutClub, a platform to connect growers with spaces to grow.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues and more people find themselves looking for alternative ways to get access to essential food items, an exciting collaboration has begun, linking those experiencing food insecurity with those who have unused, or excess land, germinating a fresh pilot scheme that could help anyone to grow their own food.

Chichester based food waste charity, UKHarvest has teamed up with SproutClub, a platform that connects those wishing to grow food with householders who would like their gardens to become more productive in a pilot scheme to that will help those experiencing food insecurity. In our towns and villages there is abundant green space, including private gardens, derelict or unused council owned land, and areas of green space that are not being used productively.

Growing more fresh food for local populations not only increases biodiversity and our connections with nature, but also reduces our dependence on imported produce, but will produce and allow access to fresh food that is currently in scarce supply through shops and supermarket and ensuring and educating those who wish to live more seasonally in their cooking and eating.

UKHarvest currently connects with a broad community not only in Chichester and the surrounding areas, but across the country, including families, schools and individuals Sussex and beyond. We have created and maintained a loyal family of volunteers who are committed to spreading the amazing work UKHarvest do, working tirelessly on reducing food waste and encourage everyone to become more knowledgeable about using and enjoying food that may otherwise go into landfill.

Volunteers working in UKHarvest's garden

Vanessa Branson, founder of SproutClub and champion of global, cultural and ecological initiatives, has welcomed the partnership saying: “SproutClub's mission of giving everyone the opportunity to grow aligns beautifully with UK Harvest and the brilliant support that they offer families in their quest to take pleasure in eating fresh affordable food. We’re thrilled to have UKHarvest as our first community partner.”

SproutClub and UKHarvest have the same goal at the heart of their organisations, ensuring that everyone has access to healthy affordable food, be that through reducing food waste, or partnering people with land to grow their own produce. Not only does SproutClub connect growers with plots, but they provide an ecosystem supporting food focused charities, such as UKHarvest while also creating a community of growers, cooks and producers.

CEO and founder of UKHarvest, Yvonne Thomson is delighted with the collaboration saying: “UKHarvest's mission to Nourish our Nation pairs seamlessly with SproutClub's vision to link people with a desire to grow their own food with landowners who wish to have their spaces used productively. We're delighted to be working on this pilot project and hope to encourage as many members of our community as possible to take up this opportunity. Whether they're just starting out as first-time growers, or born with green fingers, there's potential for everyone to 'dig in' on this exciting collaboration.”