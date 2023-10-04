Andrew Griffith MP joins local businesses for campfire Net Zero event
The one day event, sponsored by West Sussex County Council and was aimed at supporting micro, small and medium sized businesses in lowering their carbon footprint. By sharing ideas and trail blazing initiatives from other local businesses, it is expected that West Sussex will have a competitive, resilient and growing economy by delivering net zero by 2050.
Andrew Griffith joined Laura Gelder-Robertson of Low Carbon Leaders, and Jo Williams, Manager of Experience West Sussex in welcoming the delegates to the event and praised the work they are all doing to achieve low carbon businesses. Andrew was previously the UK’s Net Zero Business Champion and led efforts to secure pledges to net zero from over 60% of the UK’s leading businesses – more than any other G20 country.
Andrew highlighted the work already being done by many local businesses, including at Hepworth Brewery who have developed the world’s first beer sourced heat pump. The group also heard from Chris Hannon from South Downs National Park, Lesley Foulkes of Langham’s Brewery, Simon Green of Stubcroft Farm Campsite, and Steve Pommery of Tottington Manor Hotel.
The event’s hosts were Stella and Griff who run Woodfire Campsite. They were recently awarded a Gold award from the Green South Downs Sustainability Certification Scheme for their approach to sustainable hospitality. Stella provided an inspirational talk to guests about their business and ethos hosting boutique camping and gourmet feasts. Stella and Griff serves guests with a ‘5-mile’ buffet lunch prepared with locally sourced and foraged foods.
The afternoon continued with a panel discussion and further collaboration discussions.
Andrew Griffith said: “West Sussex’s hospitality and tourism sector is a vitally important part of the local economy and visitors will actively seek out sustainable credentials when choosing where to eat and stay.”