Andrew Griffith MP praises first-class care team at Chestnut Tree House

Andrew Griffith MP visited Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice near Arundel to celebrate the opening of the charity’s new play park especially designed to meet the needs of the children and their carers.

The local MP met with Anna Jones, Director of Children’s Service, Amanda Fadero, Chief Executive, and Mike Rymer, Chair of Governors.

Chestnut Tree House provides specialist care facilities to children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and support to their families across Sussex and Hampshire. As part of his visit Andrew saw the specialist care beds, the teenage wing and pool area and the interactive wheelchair accessible Woodland Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new playground has specialist equipment for children of all abilities, including a trampoline, swings, a slide, and big wooden fort with climbing net, steps and a pole to slide down. For children and young people who use wheelchairs, there is a wheelchair trampoline and a wheelchair swing meaning no one misses out on outdoor fun.

Mike Rymer, Anna Jones, Andrew Griffith MP and Amanda Fadero

The local MP had recently met with the Chief Executive in Westminster in June to discuss funding and was pleased to share with the charity news of the Government’s commitment to provide £25 million of children’s hospice funding into 2025 although the majority of financial support comes from private fundraising.

This November it will be twenty years since Chestnut Tree House was officially opened by Her Royal Highness, Princess Alexandra.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was great to see everything that Chestnut Tree House has to offer to the young people and their hard-pressed family carers – and the sheer breadth of what they do. I was struck by the amount of thought that goes into providing for every age and aspect of a child’s needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad