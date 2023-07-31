Andrew Griffith MP praises first-class care team at Chestnut Tree House

The local MP met with Anna Jones, Director of Children’s Service, Amanda Fadero, Chief Executive, and Mike Rymer, Chair of Governors.
Chestnut Tree House provides specialist care facilities to children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and support to their families across Sussex and Hampshire. As part of his visit Andrew saw the specialist care beds, the teenage wing and pool area and the interactive wheelchair accessible Woodland Walk.
The new playground has specialist equipment for children of all abilities, including a trampoline, swings, a slide, and big wooden fort with climbing net, steps and a pole to slide down. For children and young people who use wheelchairs, there is a wheelchair trampoline and a wheelchair swing meaning no one misses out on outdoor fun.
The local MP had recently met with the Chief Executive in Westminster in June to discuss funding and was pleased to share with the charity news of the Government’s commitment to provide £25 million of children’s hospice funding into 2025 although the majority of financial support comes from private fundraising.
This November it will be twenty years since Chestnut Tree House was officially opened by Her Royal Highness, Princess Alexandra.
Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was great to see everything that Chestnut Tree House has to offer to the young people and their hard-pressed family carers – and the sheer breadth of what they do. I was struck by the amount of thought that goes into providing for every age and aspect of a child’s needs.
“The staff at Chestnut Tree House deserve special praise for the valuable work that they do, caring for children with complex needs, and being an important source of kindness, understanding and support to their families”.