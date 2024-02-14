Andrew Griffith MP shares good news about Slindon’s park plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew has been supportive of the parish council’s ambitions to upgrade the play equipment and first wrote to former Leader of Arun District Council, Cllr Shaun Gunner, two years ago to ask that Slindon Parish Council be considered for funding from the Capital Play Parks Scheme. The MP also supported the parish’s bid to the National Lottery for an award from the community fund.

Slindon has a small resident population but attracts huge visitor numbers both through its location set in the South Downs National Park and as a National Trust Village. Over the years, the cost of providing and maintaining their hugely popular play equipment has always been a challenge and they last secured some modest grant funding over 20 years ago.

Arun District Council have now confirmed an award of £20,000, and the National Lottery have awarded them £16,000 which means the whole play park can now be refurbished.

In a letter of thanks to Andrew Griffith, Sarah Linfield, Slindon Parish Council Clerk said: “Whilst we have shared some setbacks and disappointments along the way, now is a time for celebration! In short, since we were first in contact with Councillor Gunner he has taken a personal interest in our playground plight and let us know of a fund-raising opportunity that came up in Arun late last year.

"This coupled with the support of our wonderful Ward Councillors, last night resulted in Slindon Parish Council being awarded £20,000 towards the playground refurbishment. The grant, when now combined with a very recent National Lottery award of £16,000, is an absolute game-changer for Slindon and will allow us to refurbish the whole play area.”

Andrew Griffith said: “I am so pleased for Slindon - I know how much a new play park will mean to everyone there. They have shown real tenacity in seeking the funding needed and I was pleased to help.

"Outdoor play is such an important aspect of being a child, and it will be great to have somewhere for families to enjoy when visiting this special village.