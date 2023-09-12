Andrew Griffith visits award winning Formula One manufacturer in Fontwell
The MP met the owners John Biddlecombe and Simon Kingdon-Butcher to tour the home of Global Technologies Racing (GTR), one of four sites run by the business for the manufacture of high tech carbon fibre moulding. They also have sites in Bognor and Eartham, with plans to build a high-tech centre near their current headquarters.
Andrew was especially pleased to meet some of the apprentices who are studying for a range of careers in composite manufacturing. Global Technologies Racing is ranked as 21st in the Top 50 SME Employers 2023. Working with Chichester College, GTR is currently training 19 apprentices, with 10 more due to join next month.
Andrew met apprentices who were working on a Greenpower car to get it race-ready for the weekend’s competition at Dunsfold – a race they went on to win, making it three out of three wins for the team. From Greenpower electric cars, apprentices can then move onto the manufacture of parts for much more powerful vehicles.
GTR’s order book includes parts for Defence, Motorsport, Aerospace, Industrial, Medical, Marine and Automotive. Their Research and Development is another important aspect of the business essential for progressing the industry and meeting their clients ever-changing needs for performance improving design.
Following his visit, Andrew Griffith said:
“It was great to see the work that Global Technologies Racing are doing across a number of important sectors. They are doing are terrific amount of work to encourage young men and women into the industry and developing them with the skills for a fantastic career.
“I am grateful to John and Simon for taking the time to show me their business and I am excited to see the next chapter of GTR.”
For more details about Global Technologies Racing see - https://gtrcomposites.com/
For more details about Greenpower Education Trust see - https://www.greenpower.co.uk/