Andy Panayi Big Band offer pre-Christmas jazz gig in Eastbourne

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne at The Fishermen's Club presents the Andy Panayi Big Band as their pre-Christmas gig on Wednesday, December 18.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Andy Panayi is an exceptionally gifted jazz musician, skilled in performance, composition and arranging. He plays all the flutes and all the saxophones and currently leads his own groups, both jazz and classical. He also writes commissioned works and compositions and arrangements for his own ensembles.

“Andy has performed and recorded with many singers such as Shirley Bassey, Jessie Norman, Paul McCartney, Elaine Paige, Salena Jones, Elvis Costello, Elaine Delmar, Helen Shapiro, Madeline Bell and Patty Austin to name a few.

“He’s also worked alongside or supported Freddie Hubbard, Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Centre Jazz Orchestra, the Louie Bellson Octet and Big Band, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra, Ronnie Scott and his Sidemen, BBC Radio Big Band, Bert Kaemphert Orchestra, Stan Tracey Big Band/Septet/Octet, John Dankworth & Cleo Laine, The John & Alec Dankworth Generation Big Band, Humphrey Lyttelton, the Len Phillips Swing Orchestra, and many more.

“Andy has received The Marty Paich Arranging Award, The John Dankworth Soloist Award, The Worshipful Company of Musicians Jazz Medal, and the British Jazz Awards for his Jazz Flute performances. He is also an educator, teaching at the Royal College of Music in London as well as locally at St Bede's School.

“No stranger to playing in, or running Big Bands, Andy's current band consists of seventeen talented musicians, including drummer Pete Cater, who for many years has run a big band himself as a tribute to the late, great Buddy Rich. Expect to hear a line-up of five saxophones, four trombones, four trumpets and a swinging rhythm section in the 'engine room' powering things along. There may also be an occasional solo from from the front as Andy temporarily sets aside his leader duties and picks up an instrument himself!

“The band's repertoire will feature music from the heyday of big bands, including tunes associated with Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Stan Kenton, along with other more modern pieces from the playlists of the Terry Gibbs, Buddy Rich and Thad Jones/Mel Lewis bands.

“These days it's rare to have the chance to hear a big band, especially one as good as this, so this gig will make a great start to the Christmas season. The Fishermen's Club will be adding to the festivities by making mince pies and mulled wine available from the bar in the interval.

Last year this gig sold out, so pre-booking is advisable, see details below.”

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Under-25s concession is £7.50, available only on door sales.

“Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside.”