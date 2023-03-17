Fire crews remain at the scene of a devastating fire which has destroyed buildings in Midhurst.

Emergency services were scrambled to North Street at 1.08am yesterday (Thursday, March 16) after a fire broke out in the 400-year-old Angel Inn.

More than thirty Ukrainian refugees had been staying at the hotel and a neighbouring business and residential flat was also completely destroyed.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service issued this update last night: “We remain on scene at the fire involving the Angel Hotel, North Street, in Midhurst, and currently have four fire engines in attendance.

ANGEL INN MIDHURST 10 PUMP FIRE

“Relief crews have been brought in throughout the day and firefighters have worked hard throughout the day to bring the fire under control and are continuing to extinguish the fire to ensure there are no further pockets of fire.

“We expect to remain on site into this evening and overnight. Alternative accommodation has been provided for all of those impacted by the fire, and they are being provided with the necessary support by West Sussex County Council and its partners.

“We are obviously saddened at the loss of such a familiar landmark within the town and what this loss will mean to the local community.

“North Street is anticipated to remain closed to traffic for the time being, with diversions put in place. Drivers are urged to continue to avoid the area where possible and adhere to all road closures if they must travel through it.

