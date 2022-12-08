Anger as Worthing teachers and school staff find out about closures through the local press who were told before they were

Anger has been expressed after West Sussex County Council ‘announced primary school closures and amalgamations in the Worthing area through the local press, before informing the staff’.

Chesswood Junior School

As previously reported by SussexWorld plans to reduce the number of primary school places in Worthing and Durrington by almost 1,000 are to be put out to public consultation.

The consultation period regarding the amalgamation straddles both the school holidays, plus the busy Christmas term, not allowing staff ample time to make a response.

Jaqueline Baker, Committee Member of the National Education Union (NEU) West Sussex District said: “Not only does West Sussex County Council’s behaviour show a breathtaking lack of courtesy and mismanagement, it also helps to sow the seeds of confusion and anxiety, particularly when the announcement comes just before the festive season. The consultation deadline of January 20th makes the consultation too short.’

