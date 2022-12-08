Anger as Worthing teachers and school staff find out about closures through the local press who were told before they were

As previously reported by SussexWorld plans to reduce the number of primary school places in Worthing and Durrington by almost 1,000 are to be put out to public consultation.
Worthing schools Chesswood Junior and Lyndhurst Infant could merge as part of borough-wide reorganisation
The consultation period regarding the amalgamation straddles both the school holidays, plus the busy Christmas term, not allowing staff ample time to make a response.
Jaqueline Baker, Committee Member of the National Education Union (NEU) West Sussex District said: “Not only does West Sussex County Council’s behaviour show a breathtaking lack of courtesy and mismanagement, it also helps to sow the seeds of confusion and anxiety, particularly when the announcement comes just before the festive season. The consultation deadline of January 20th makes the consultation too short.’
The NEU West Sussex District has therefore passed the following motion: “West Sussex NEU is shocked that staff in Worthing primary schools threatened with closure, discovered about the proposed closures through the local press, rather than from West Sussex County Council. In advance, we ask that in view of the Christmas holidays, the consultation is extended.”