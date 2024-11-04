Angmering care home invites community to dementia advice event

A care home in Angmering is inviting the community to a free event to help people adjust to life following a dementia diagnosis.

On Thursday, November 21, from 11am-12.30pm, the Care UK team at Ayton House, on Dappers Lane, will open its doors for the ‘Adjusting to a diagnosis of dementia’ event, where dementia expert Barbara Stephens, Co-Founder and CEO of Dementia Pathfinders, will share professional advice and support.

Barbara will deliver the session to share insights into how someone’s journey with dementia might unfold following a diagnosis and offer advice on how to live positively with dementia, while making emotional and practical adjustments along the way.

Guests can also take a tour of the new care home, which is set to open at the end of November. The home will provide full-time residential and specialist dementia care, as well as short-term respite care for up to 70 individuals.

Joel Ignacio, Home Manager at Ayton House, said: “Receiving a dementia diagnosis is a life-changing reality that leaves many people seeking support and advice.

“There are currently around 944,000 people living with dementia in the UK* and the numbers are rising, which is why we strongly believe in sharing professional knowledge to help support local families.

“This event will provide a great opportunity for people to meet other members of the community who may also be supporting loved ones living with dementia or coming to terms with a diagnosis themselves.”

There will also be a Q&A at the event to ensure attendees get the most out of the session, alongside an opportunity to meet the friendly team at Ayton House.

Ayton House will be a state-of-the-art care home providing full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Located just on the edge of the South Downs, and close to popular seaside towns such as Littlehampton and Worthing, Ayton House is designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives. The home will have its very own cinema, hair salon, café, and large first floor outdoor terrace, along with plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For more information on Ayton House, or to book a place at the event, call Customer Relations Manager Caroline Thomas on 01903 493201, or email [email protected]