Angmering dance group raises over £300 for Children in Need

Charlotte Reader Dance runs dance classes for children and adults aged 1-80+ in Angmering and the surrounding areas and last week they had lots of fun raising money for Children in Need. Children wore pyjamas and spotty clothing to their dance classes which are held at Angmering Village Hall and various local primary schools including White Meadows Primary Academy, English Martyrs Catholic Primary, St Philips Catholic Primary, St Mary’s C of E Clymping and Broadwater C Of E, in exchange for a donation.It was great fun seeing everyone wearing their pyjamas to dance whilst raising money for a good cause. It sparked conversations about why we were raising money and being grateful for what we have when others may not be as fortunate as us.The adults didn’t miss out on all the fun either. Charlotte Reader Dance also offers tap dancing classes for adults of all abilities. On Sunday 20th November, 36 tappers took part in a nationwide tap dancing event, The Tapathon, at Durrington High School. They were just a small percentage of people all over the country joining together to dance the same tap routine to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen in an attempt to break the world record for the most people doing the same routine at the same time. All the adult tappers worked really hard in classes in the lead up to the event learning and perfecting the routine which is choreographed by Joanne from the Performers Project who organises the nationwide event every year. Afterwards they had a cake sale to raise additional funds for Children in Need which went down a treat! From carrot cakes to Brownies to special “Tapathon” themed cupcakes, there was something for everyone. The tappers are still waiting to hear if the record has been broken… fingers crossed!A grand total of £319.20 was raised throughout the week which is just fantastic given these tough times. A huge thank you to everyone who donated!