Angmering residents gift nearly 60 shoeboxes to Operation Christmas Child

David Wilson Homes has collected a total of 58 gift-filled shoeboxes at its Ecclesden Park development in Angmering for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child initiative.

David Wilson Homes Sales team with the shoeboxes

Donated by members of the local community between 14th and 20th November, the shoeboxes consisted of toys, hygiene items and clothing, and will now be processed at a local Samaritans Purse volunteer centre.

Once processed, the shoeboxes will be distributed to children both in the UK and abroad for Christmas, and over the 2022 donation week the charity collected its 200 millionth shoebox. Across the housebuilder’s three participating sites, including Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne and Ashridge Grange in Wokingham, local communities donated 240 shoeboxes to the campaign.

Nick Cole, Director of Operation Christmas Child UK comments, “We would like to extend our gratitude once again to the organisations that have volunteered their space to become drop off points for our campaign this year. We would also like to thank those who have thoughtfully put together a shoebox this month and these will be processed at our regional centre before being dispatched to children in need in time for Christmas.”

Kimberley Benson, Sales & Marketing Director for David Wilson Southern Counties, adds: “We have been overwhelmed by the local support for this cause once again and are proud to have been able to be key points in Angmering for communities to drop off their shoeboxes. We are committed to helping those local to our developments in the coming months and hope these gifts spark some joy this Christmas and beyond. Once again, we would like to thank our local residents for their continued generosity.”

