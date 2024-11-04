Animal Magic: Dry eye test for your dog's eye health

Monty is a black and white American cocker spaniel. He is an expert in the mournful spaniel stare. I would love eyelashes even half as long as his.

But on a recent visit, I noticed that his eyes were not as bright as they should be. He also had a whitish discharge coming from both eyes, which seemed rather bloodshot. And his owner had noticed that he wanted to rub eyes more than he used to.

We performed a simple test to check his tear production. The schirmer tear test reminds me of a lesson in physics in primary school. We use a sterile piece of absorbent paper to slightly irritate each eye. There is a scale printed onto the paper, and a line of blue dye.

Over the space of 30 to 60 seconds the tears well up and are absorbed by the paper.The tears travel along the paper, wetting it, and picking up the blue dye. This forms a chromatogram, which has been one of my favourite words since I learnt it in school all thoseyears ago. I measure how far the blue colour travels in a fixed period of time, which is a measure of the eye’s ability to produce tears.

Sure enough, I was able to confirm that Monty had ‘dry eye’ or keratoconjunctivitis sicca. It is fairly uncomfortable not to have enough tears. Most of us now understand that some people can be immunosuppressed. This means that their ability to fight off infections is not as good as others’, making them prone to catching bugs.

But dry eye is the opposite. The dog’s immune system gets over officious, and decides to attack their own tear producing glands. The resulting inflammation prevents an appropriate amount of tears being produced each day, resulting in a painfully dry eye.

Luckily for Monty, there is a successful medication for this complaint, which I duly prescribed. Monty’s eyes are much more sparkly again now, and I can see that, whilst still being an old boy, he is much more comfortable again.